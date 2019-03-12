Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.76.

NYSE AAP opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

