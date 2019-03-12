Advaxis (ADXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,137,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 851,683 shares.The stock last traded at $0.41 and had previously closed at $0.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADXS shares. HC Wainwright cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advaxis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.97.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,096.88% and a negative return on equity of 187.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advaxis, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 740.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 2,468.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 755,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 857,026 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/advaxis-adxs-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.