Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 8,555 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 46,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 380,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $649.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/advisor-group-inc-purchases-8555-shares-of-preferred-apartment-communities-inc-apts.html.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.