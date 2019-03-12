Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 68,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

