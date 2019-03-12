Aecon Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.56.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$18.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$19.79.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

