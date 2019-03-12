Aigang Market Capitalization Tops $151,102.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $151,102.00 and approximately $5,302.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.27 or 0.16672388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00047158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00001497 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a token. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

