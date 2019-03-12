AKITA Drilling’s (AKT.A) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$3.72 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.23.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services to independent and multinational oil and gas companies, and potash producers in Canada and the United States. The company specializes in purpose-built drilling rigs, including self-moving pad rigs; and directional, horizontal, and under balanced drilling, as well as provides conventional and specialized drilling services.

