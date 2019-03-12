Akorn (AKRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,444,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,186 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Akorn alerts:

The company has a market cap of $458.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Akorn’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 672.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the third quarter worth $139,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/akorn-akrx-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.