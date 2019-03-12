Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

Shares of AD opened at C$20.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $731.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.48%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

