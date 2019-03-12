Alexander R. Bradley Sells 1,254 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $64,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSLR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,099. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15). First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,362 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 523.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/alexander-r-bradley-sells-1254-shares-of-first-solar-inc-fslr-stock.html.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.