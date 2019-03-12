Allergan plc (AGN) Position Boosted by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Allergan makes up approximately 4.2% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.32.
In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Allergan stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.
Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Allergan Company Profile
Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.
