ALLETE (ALE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ALE opened at $83.47 on Monday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.28.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In other news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $322,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,707.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 13,073.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212,831 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ALLETE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

