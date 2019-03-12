Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Alliant Energy worth $123,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,436,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

