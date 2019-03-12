Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Mesa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

NASDAQ:AMR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 71,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,063,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 317,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,740,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 584,171 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,905,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.