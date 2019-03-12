Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Holdings Increased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,953 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,093. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $42,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $260,889.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $783,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Holdings Increased by White Pine Capital LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/ambarella-inc-amba-holdings-increased-by-white-pine-capital-llc.html.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.