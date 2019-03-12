AMC Entertainment (AMC) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading

An issue of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) bonds fell 1.1% against their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $89.95 and were trading at $91.57 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $12,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after buying an additional 1,007,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after buying an additional 1,007,161 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,040.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 992,476 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

