American International Group Inc. Acquires 8,668 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.62.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $29,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 541,028 shares of company stock valued at $78,200,323. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/american-international-group-inc-acquires-8668-shares-of-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.