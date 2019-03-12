American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,026,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501,828 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for 1.5% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned 3.91% of Macy’s worth $358,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

