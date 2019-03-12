Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amerigo Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Shares of ARREF opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.