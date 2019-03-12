Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Stake Lessened by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,575,000 after purchasing an additional 342,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,523,000 after purchasing an additional 263,728 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14,548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 186,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 185,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

