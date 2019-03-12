AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Director Sells $226,945.65 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $226,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,201,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AME stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.14. 968,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,926 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

