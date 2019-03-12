Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Downgraded by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $289,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,931,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $249,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

