Analysts Anticipate MarineMax Inc (HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. MarineMax reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZO shares. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in MarineMax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MarineMax by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 49,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 220,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,863. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $505.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

