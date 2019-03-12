Analysts Anticipate Myokardia Inc (MYOK) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.53). Myokardia posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.41) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 222.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other Myokardia news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,316.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,174,669 shares of company stock valued at $157,289,961. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $205,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.49.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.