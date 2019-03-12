Analysts Expect Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) will announce sales of $289.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.67 million. Antero Midstream Partners posted sales of $229.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Midstream Partners.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.71 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 23.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 3,435,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.70. Antero Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $34.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

