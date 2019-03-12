Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $26.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $28.32 billion. Comcast reported sales of $22.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $108.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.27 billion to $113.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.91 billion to $119.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,337,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,080,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

