Analysts Expect Covia Holdings (CVIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.50 Million

Analysts expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) to post sales of $462.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the highest is $501.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Covia.

Get Covia alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Cowen cut shares of Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Covia by 443.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 931,266 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covia in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Covia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Covia in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Covia by 84.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,385,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,743 shares during the period.

CVIA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,398. Covia has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.