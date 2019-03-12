Analysts Expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $197,396.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $298,872.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

