Analysts Set $41.00 Price Target for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 142 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

ITRN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.36. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $759.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 25.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 368,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

