Analysts Set Adient PLC (ADNT) PT at $33.50

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $10,908,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adient by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 475,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 66,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,425. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Adient has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

