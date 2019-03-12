Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) PT at $12.70

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,564 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 117,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,898,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 313,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 120,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

