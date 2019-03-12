Analysts Set Coats Group PLC (COA) PT at $96.50

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

COA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

LON:COA traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 83.20 ($1.09). 1,446,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

