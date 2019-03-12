Analysts Set Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) PT at $0.63

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBE. Zacks Investment Research raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered Obsidian Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital lowered Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Obsidian Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 481,615 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OBE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 31,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,606. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 53.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

