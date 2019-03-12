Analysts Set Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) PT at $32.25

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULH. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Logistics to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

ULH remained flat at $$21.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.80. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 148,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

