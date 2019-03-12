Analyzing FactSet Research Systems (FDS) & HUYA (HUYA)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 20.47% 62.54% 24.45% HUYA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 1 9 0 0 1.90 HUYA 1 3 5 0 2.44

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $217.30, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.35 billion 6.57 $267.08 million $8.53 27.36 HUYA $335.80 million 15.28 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HUYA does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats HUYA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

