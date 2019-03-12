Analyzing Sothebys (BID) and Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sothebys alerts:

This table compares Sothebys and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sothebys 10.21% 21.41% 4.60% Limelight Networks 5.03% -1.34% -1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sothebys and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sothebys 0 3 1 0 2.25 Limelight Networks 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sothebys presently has a consensus target price of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 116.84%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Sothebys.

Volatility and Risk

Sothebys has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sothebys and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sothebys $989.39 million 1.92 $118.79 million $2.48 16.53 Limelight Networks $195.67 million 1.72 $9.84 million ($0.02) -147.00

Sothebys has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sothebys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Sothebys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sothebys beats Limelight Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.