AnaptysBio (ANAB) Stock Price Up 8.9%

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $71.84. Approximately 600,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 265,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.
ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.37.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.27. Analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Marco Londei sold 30,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $2,006,004.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 65,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $4,687,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,436 shares of company stock worth $13,752,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AnaptysBio by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period.
About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.
