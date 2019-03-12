ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,582 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,664,000 after buying an additional 13,472,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,852 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,203,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,274 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 2,023,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,644,387. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.27.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

