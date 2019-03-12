Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 46,420 Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (VEA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,420 shares during the period. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS comprises 1.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 65,332,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,832,000 after buying an additional 2,325,721 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,981,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,131,340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,338,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,912,000 after buying an additional 542,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,200,000 after buying an additional 8,789,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 4.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,441,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,476,000 after buying an additional 1,459,828 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

