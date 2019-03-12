ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,865,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $1,353,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,857. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

Shares of ANSS opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

