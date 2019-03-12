Anthem (ANTM) Given a $338.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $338.00 price target on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $391.00 price target (up from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.02 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.07.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $295.97 on Friday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,819.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.