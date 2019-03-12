Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective (up from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Shares of ANTM opened at $295.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. Anthem’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

