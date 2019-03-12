Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $63,220 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 701.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 254,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

