AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.75 Million

Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $742.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $751.20 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $66,161.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $377,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $368,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $86.69 and a 12-month high of $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

