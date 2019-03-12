Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.61. Aquabounty Technologies shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 12114 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 76,735 shares during the period. Finally, Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

