Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Sunday. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.09% from the company’s current price.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 91.36% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $282,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

