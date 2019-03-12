ARC Minerals Ltd (ARCM) Insider Nick von Schirnding Buys 500,000 Shares

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) insider Nick von Schirnding bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Shares of LON:ARCM traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.64 ($0.03). 1,096,176 shares of the company were exchanged.

About ARC Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

