Argus Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Argus has a market cap of $451.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Argus has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006389 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026207 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014513 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00150128 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00026946 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002566 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

