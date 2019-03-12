ARP Americas LP Acquires Shares of 21,600 Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3,809.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,691,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,622,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,113,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,084 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $294,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,228. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

