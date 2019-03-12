ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 163,614 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,614 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. ARP Americas LP owned 0.16% of Wildhorse Resource Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRD. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $17,985,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,955,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after buying an additional 1,031,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after buying an additional 1,025,872 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $11,879,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 851,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 488,592 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRD. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

WRD opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

